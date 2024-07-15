Nepal govt forms task force to find out missing buses in Trishuli as 13 bodies recovered so far

Kathmandu, Jul 15 (PTI) Rescuers in Nepal have recovered 13 bodies, including that of three Indians, after two buses were swept into a swollen river following a landslide in the Chitwan district last week, authorities said on Monday.

Out of the 13 corpses, three bodies belong to Indian nationals and five are yet to be identified.

The landslide happened in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district on Friday. Three people swam to safety soon after the incident.

Nepal’s newly-appointed Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday constituted a task force to prepare a report on the horrific accident.

The five-member task force, led by Joint Secretary Chhabi Rijal, is required to submit its report within ten days, according to officials.

A bus heading to Kathmandu from Birgunj and another bus heading to Gaur from Kathmandu fell into Trishuli River at Simaltal area following a heavy landslide in the area.

Altogether there were 54 people, including seven Indian nationals, in the buses. However, 51 people went missing, out of which 13 bodies have been recovered so far.

The government has mobilised around 500 security personnel and dozens of deep divers equipped with modern equipment such as water drones, powerful magnets and rafting boats to locate the buses and the missing passengers.