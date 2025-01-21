Nepal govt recommends calling winter session of Parliament on Jan 31

Kathmandu, Jan 20 (PTI) The Nepal government on Monday recommended convening the winter session of Parliament on January 31, officials said.

The council of ministers recommended President Ramchanrda Paudel call the Parliament session on January 31, Minister for Law and Justice Ajaya Kumar Chaurasiya told journalists after the cabinet meeting.

Opposition parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre, have been mounting pressure on the government to call the Parliament session as soon as possible, claiming that it has already been delayed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli held consultations with Speaker of the Parliament Devraj Ghimire on calling the Parliament session. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS