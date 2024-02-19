Nepal govt says it will amend media laws, emphasises commitment to press freedom and professionalism

Kathmandu, Feb 19 (PTI) The Nepal government on Monday said it will amend the existing media-related laws as it underscored its commitment to develop the journalism sector and make it more professional by ensuring full protection of press freedom.

Advertisment

Addressing the 63rd anniversary of Nepal's news agency Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) here, Communication and Information Technology Minister Rekha Sharma highlighted the important role media can play in transforming people's living standards while protecting democratic rights and political achievements.

Sharma said the government is committed to protecting press freedom as enshrined in the Constitution and the formulation of media-related laws is a priority of the present dispensation.

“The prevailing laws would be amended and new laws would be formulated as per the spirit of federalism,” she said.

Underlining the government's commitment to developing the journalism sector and making it more professional, the minister urged the RSS management to compete with other international media by upgrading its services.

RSS chairman Dharmendra Jha said the news agency is preparing to operate 24 hours and once the communication ministry gives its green signal, it will start round-the-clock service. PTI SBP SCY AKJ SCY SCY