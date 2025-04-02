Nepal govt to provide Rs 1 million to families of people killed in pro-monarchy agitation

Kathmandu, Apr 2 (PTI) Nepal's government has decided to provide Rs 1 million each to the families of the two individuals killed in the violent pro-monarchy protest in Tinkune last week.

During Friday's protest, a protester, identified as Sabin Maharjan, was killed in firing. In a separate event, photojournalist Suresh Rajak was killed during the demonstration while he was covering the event.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to provide Rs 1 million each to the families of both victims, a ministry source said.

The ministry has already asked the Ministry of Finance to release the funds.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 25 more people in connection with the arson, vandalism, anti-state crimes, and violence in the Tinkune area.

Earlier, 110 people were arrested in connection with the violent protests.

The chargesheets have been filed against 41 people, including general secretary of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Dhawal Shumsher Rana and RPP vice-chairman Ravindra Mishra.

Of those 110 who were arrested immediately after the incident, the police have released 69 people after preliminary investigations.

During a press conference here, police on Wednesday confirmed that 20 people were shot at, 746 tear gas shells were launched, and 58 rounds of live ammunition were fired during the pro-monarchy protests on March 28. Additionally, 55 policemen and 23 Armed Police Force personnel were injured in the clashes. The police also confirmed that 53 protesters were injured as a result of the force used by the authorities.

The Kathmandu District Court has allowed the 41 people arrested earlier for judicial remand for 11 days as per the request made by the Kathmandu District Police to carry out further investigation into the matter.

Some 5,000-6,000 people, including leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, had gathered at the Tinkune area on Friday, demanding the reinstatement of monarchy and turning Nepal into a Hindu state. PTI SBP ZH ZH