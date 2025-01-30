Nepal govt’s proposed social media regulation bill invites widespread criticism

Kathmandu, Jan 30 (PTI) The Social Media Bill floated by the Nepal government for the purpose of regulating social media content has invited widespread criticism as stakeholders argue that many of its provisions pose threat to freedom of speech and press freedom.

The coalition government headed by K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday registered the bill in Parliament. Despite widespread use of various social media platforms, the country lacks specific regulations to monitor them. However, the bill has landed in controversy.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has taken serious exception to the bill, saying it curtails freedom of expression and press freedom.

“The FNJ rejects the bill and raises serious objection against it as the bill consists of some provisions against press freedom and freedom of speech and was registered without any consultations with the concerned stakeholders,” FNJ general secretary Ram Prasad Dahal said.

The FNJ has asked the government to proceed with the bill only after consultations with the stakeholders concerned and revising the controversial provisions in line with international human rights principles and the Constitution of Nepal.

“The FNJ is against any law that puts limitation on freedom of speech and press freedom,” the statement said.

The Rastriya Swotantra Party has also rejected the bill aimed at regulating social media.

"The bill relating to the use and regulation of social media registered in the Parliament is unacceptable to us," the party said in a statement.

“Our party will not accept any law that is against freedom of speech and expression,” the statement said, and urged the government “to withdraw the bill and to rewrite it as per the spirit of the constitution by consulting with various stakeholders”.

If the bill gets endorsed, those using social media platforms will have to pay up to Rs 1.5 million in fines if they don’t comply with the government conditions while a user giving misleading information can be subjected to up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1.5 million.

The bill has listed out around a dozen offences that can make the users liable to pay a huge amount of fines and to be imprisoned.

Those who transmit false or misleading information through fake identity are liable to the most severe penalty which can lead to five years of imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 1.5 million.

“No one shall open a false, permanent or temporary group, or page on any social media platform individually or in group and transmit false or misleading information that undermines Nepal’s sovereignty, geographical integrity or adversely affect national interest,” states one of the provisions of the bill.

Any individual who posts or shares content on social media that disturbs the sovereignty, geographical integrity, national unity and security of Nepal will be imprisoned for up to five years or fined up to Rs 500,000, or both, the bill further states.

“Several of the provisions could be misused to discourage critical voices which can instil fear among those speaking against corruption and irregularities,” said Taranath Dahal, executive director at the Freedom Forum Nepal, and urged the government to amend the bill. PTI SBP GSP GSP