Nepal has 397 snow leopards, says landmark success in conservation of vulnerable mountain cat

Kathmandu, Apr 22 (PTI) The first-ever national estimation of snow leopards in Nepal has determined the population of the elusive mountain cat at 397 based on an assessment spanning seven key habitats across the Himalayan nation.

This marks a major milestone in the conservation of this iconic Himalayan species, experts said.

Based on the data collected from 2015 to 2024 using camera traps and genetic analysis of scat samples, the average density of snow leopards is found to be 1.56 per 100 square kilometres providing critical insights into the status of snow leopards and their habitats across Nepal, a statement said here.

“This scientific achievement underscores the country’s commitment to safeguarding snow leopards and their fragile mountain ecosystems,” states the press release by WW Nepal.

The coordination, data collation and analysis for this assessment was conducted under the leadership of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) and the Department of Forests and Soil Conservation (DoFSC).

The snow leopard is listed as 'Vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List due to an estimated global population of less than 10,000 adults. The Red List of the IUCN, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is an objective assessment containing criteria and categories to classify the status of various species.

Dr Ram Chandra Kandel, director general of DNPWC, termed it an “historic step in Nepal’s conservation journey,” and pointed out, it not only provides a clearer picture of snow leopard populations but also informs future conservation strategies.

Stating that a significant portion of Nepal’s snow leopard habitat falls outside designated protected areas, Badri Raj Dhungana, director general of DoFSC underscored the need for targeted conservation measures in these landscapes.

Dr Ghana Shyam Gurung, Country Representative of WWF Nepal, underscored the importance of this milestone, stating, “The WWF Network is proud to have supported this pioneering effort to establish a national population baseline for snow leopards.” “This result will serve as a foundation for participatory conservation, ensuring that we prioritise areas where interventions are most needed. Collaboration among government agencies, conservation organisations, and local communities is key to our success thus far and for the future of this species in the face of climate change and rapid infrastructure growth,” he added.

Snow leopards – found in 12 range countries across Asia – are among the least studied of the big cats. In 2021, a WWF publication showcased that just about 23 per cent of snow leopard's global range has been systematically studied, and less than 3 per cent have empirical data on abundance, the WWF Nepal statement added on Sunday.