Nepal hit by mild earthquake, no loss of life or property reported

Kathmandu, May 14 (PTI) Nepal was hit by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, according to the Himalayan nation's earthquake monitoring centre. No damage was immediately reported.

The quake was recorded at 6.11 pm with an epicentre located in the Chheskam area of Solukhumbu district in the country's east, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu and other neighbouring districts.

However, there was no immediate report about any damage caused by the tremor.