Nepal in grip of crisis as PM Oli resigns following massive anti-government protests

Kathmandu, Sep 9 (PTI) Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators.

The students-led protests appeared to reflect the growing public anger with the Oli dispensation over a range of issues including a ban on social media and inaction against alleged corruption as the protesters, defying curfews and heavy deployment of security forces, resorted to arson and stormed various key buildings and establishments.

Hours before Oli's resignation, the protesters set on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot, and attacked properties of President Ramchandra Paudel, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The intensity of the protests that began on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites grew on Tuesday with demonstrators taking out anti-government marches in all leading cities and towns.

Flight services at Tribhuvan International airport in Kathmandu have been partially suspended in view of the protests.

With the situation deteriorating rapidly, the top brass of Nepali Army and other security agencies issued a joint appeal calling for restraint and resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

"As the prime minister's resignation has already been accepted by the president, we call upon all to restrain and not to allow more loss to life and property in this difficult situation," they said.

"A peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, Home Secretary Gokarna Dawadi, Chief of Armed Police Force (APF) Raju Aryal, Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung and Chief of National Investigation Department Hutraj Thapa.

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office shouting slogans demanding his ouster for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests on Monday as well as for his alleged "inaction" against widespread corruption.

In his resignation letter to President Ramchandra Paudel, the 73-year-old Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) cited the "extraordinary circumstances" facing Nepal and said he is quitting to pave the way for a "constitutional and political" resolution of the current situation.

Oli, known to be close to China, had become the prime minister in July 2024 for the fourth time with the support from the Nepali Congress Party. He was scheduled to visit India this month.

Though the Nepal government last night revoked its ban on social media websites following the protests led by 'Gen Z' youths, the agitators continued their demonstration against corruption and demanding accountability for deaths of 19 people.

The agitators under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders".

Protesters also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu, just a day after he resigned from his post, according to officials.

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho areas of Lalitpur district. Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

In Kalanki, demonstrators burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.

The agitating youths also pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi at Lalitpur district, eye witnesses said. Gurung had ordered a ban on the social media sites.

They also vandalised former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu.

The Gen Z group, which has been campaigning against corruption for some time, has used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to expose what they called the "extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures." They have posted videos and images, questioning the sources of wealth that fund such opulence, purportedly derived from corrupt practices.

The ban of social media sites was an attempt to suppress freedom of speech, the agitators said.

The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government.

However, in a late-night development on Monday, the government announced the restoration of access to social media platforms, in an apparent bid to ease public anger.

Among the other demands of the protesters include guarantee for freedom of expression, and the introduction of a retirement age for those holding political office, according to Gen Z activists.

Nepal Army has also issued a separate statement expressing its commitment to protect the country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national unity.

"We are analysing the latest developments of the Gen Z movement being launched in Nepal in the recent period," it said. PTI SBP MPB MPB MPB MPB