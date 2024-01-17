Nepal, India discuss establishment of food laboratories at major border trading points

Kathmandu, Jan 17 (PTI) Nepal and India have discussed the establishment of food laboratories at key trading points between the two countries, the government said on Wednesday.

The deliberations took place at the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Sub-Committee (IGSC) meeting concluded in Kathmandu on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies.

During the recently concluded Joint Secretary Level meeting, Nepal and India discussed matters relating to the establishment of well-equipped food laboratories in major trading points between the two countries, close to Panitanki, Jogbani, Nautanwa, Nepalgunj road and Banbasa customs office, it said.

The two-day meeting mainly discussed matters relating to trade, transit and controlling unauthorised trade between the two countries.

While Industry, Commerce and Supplies Joint Secretary Ramchandra Tiwari led the Nepalese delegation, the Indian team was headed by Commerce and Industry Joint Secretary Vipul Banshal.

Earlier in June 2023, Nepalese authorities had stopped trucks containing fruits and vegetables entering into the country from India as concerns were raised regarding excessive use of chemical fertilisers and colouring in the food items.

Following the incident, officials from both the countries met at Bhairahawa in Western Nepal and agreed to set up laboratories in the borders to check any chemical contamination in fruits and vegetables.

Establishment of such food laboratories in the major border checkpoints will ease flow of agricultural products between the two countries.

During the meeting, both the sides also agreed to remove the weight restriction provisions prevailing in Kakarbhitta-Fulbari-Banglabandh route so as to simplify all kinds of cargo being transported through Biratnagar- Bhairahawa route, the press release said.

Government officials from both the countries working in the areas of commerce, customs, transit, agriculture, quarantine and medicines also participated in the meeting.

Matters relating to bilateral trade, transit and customs between Nepal and India, quarantine, establishing food laboratories, development and enhancement of trade related infrastructure in the border area also featured during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed matters relating to extending the railway line from India up to Bhairahwa-Dodhara Chadani Integrated Checkpost. PTI SBP SCY SCY