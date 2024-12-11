Nepal, India hold first tourism meet to bolster collaborations

Kathmandu, Dec 11 (PTI) The first Nepal-India Tourism Meet was held here to promote Maha Kumbh 2025 and strengthen tourism connections between the two neighbours, with officials underscoring the need to fully leverage the sector's potential.

The event was jointly organised on Tuesday by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

It focused on promoting Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and creating business-to-business (B2B) connections to foster the implementation of circuit tourism between Nepal and India, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

Organised every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held next year from January 13 to February 26.

Speaking at the event as the Chief Guest, Minister of State for Tourism Arun Kumar Chaudhary said cross-border tourism, especially through land routes, is a big contributor to tourism in Nepal, even though it is not captured in formal statistics.

He advised both sides to focus on cross-border connectivity, particularly in remote areas like the Sudurpashchim province.

Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy stressed joint efforts by both sides to fully leverage the India-Nepal tourism potential, including religious and cultural circuits involving places in the Himalayan nation and the neighbouring states of India.

CEO of NTB Deepak Joshi appreciated India as the biggest source of foreign tourists visiting Nepal and highlighted the board's various initiatives to foster India-Nepal tourism.

As part of the programme, the NTB organised a familiarisation trip for visiting delegates and tour operators from Utter Pradesh to Nepal's Janakpur city and Kathmandu from December 8-9.