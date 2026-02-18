Nepal, India ink mutual legal assistance agreement

Kathmandu, Feb 18 (PTI) Nepal and India have signed an agreement on mutual legal assistance to cooperate in criminal investigations and legal proceedings, the law and justice ministry here said.

The Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters was signed on Tuesday during a function at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The agreement will enable the two countries to cooperate in criminal investigations and legal proceedings, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

It aims to strengthen cooperation in the investigation, prosecution, and judicial processes related to criminal cases.

“The agreement is aimed at facilitating the exchange of legal assistance between the two countries on criminal matters, including evidence collection, information sharing and coordination between competent authorities during investigations and court proceedings,” according to the ministry.

"The agreement will prove to be a milestone to minimise financial crime in Nepal as well as making criminal investigation, accusation and judicial procedure more effective," it said.

"This will also help in combating money laundering and financial investment in terrorist activities," it added.

The agreement was inked on behalf of the Nepal government by Joint Secretary Binod Kumar Bhattarai, while Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava signed on behalf of the Indian government.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anil Kumar Sinha, ministry officials, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS