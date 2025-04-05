Nepal, India pledge to resolve issues through dialogue, cooperation: PM Oli

Kathmandu, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday said Nepal and India have reached a new understanding to address any issues between the two countries through dialogue and mutual cooperation.

Speaking at a press briefing at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his return from Thailand where he attended the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, Oli emphasised that both Nepal and India are committed to resolving differences through open and constructive communication.

Oli on Friday met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit during which the two leaders agreed to improve cooperation in trade and transport, and step up natural disaster relief efforts in the backdrop of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

Oli said his meeting with Modi was "very fruitful" and he is happy about it.

"This time, we have made an understanding to hold dialogue on any problems surfaced between the two countries and settle them," he said.

Oli said his conversation with Prime Minister Modi covered a wide range of topics on areas of bilateral cooperation, including investment, trade, the multi-purpose Pancheshwar Project, and the provision of irrigation facilities in Dodhara Chandani from the Mahakali River.

He said though Prime Minister Modi will not be able to attend the upcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad in Nepal due to prior commitments in Europe, high-level Indian representatives would take part in the international mountain dialogue.

Nepal is organising the event, scheduled for next month. It will focus on pressing global issues such as climate change and global warming.

Reiterating his commitment to regional cooperation, Oli said, “Prime Minister Modi and I are determined to further expand, deepen, and strengthen the relations between Nepal and India.” PTI SBP SCY