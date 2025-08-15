Nepal-India relations more than roti and beti, says Deputy PM Singh

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (PTI) Greeting India on the 79th Independence Day, Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh on Friday said New Delhi and Kathmandu's relation is not only confined to 'roti and beti', but also expands to religious, cultural and political dimensions.

Singh, who is also the Minister for Urban Development, was speaking at a programme organised in Lalitpur by the Indian Embassy on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day.

“Nepal–India relations are special in characteristics. We have open borders and there is cultural and civilisational proximity,” Singh said.

“The bilateral relation is not only confined to 'roti and beti' (trade and marriage) but also expands to religious, cultural and political dimensions. The relations will be refined further through mutual cooperation and collaboration,” he added.

In an event at the Indian Embassy premises in Kathmandu, the Indian Embassy gifted books to 39 educational institutions and libraries across Nepal marking the 79th Independence Day. These educational institutions and libraries are spread across seven provinces and 21 districts of the country.

Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava, at the same programme, honoured the widows and next of kin of the deceased personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, and handed over AGIF (Amy Group Insurance Funds) cheques with a total value of NRs 64 million, according to a release by the embassy.

The members of the Indian community in Nepal, friends of India as well as Indian embassy staff and their family members took part in the Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, at a function organised by Nepal Bharat Friendship Society (NBFS), a host of speakers highlighted the historical, cultural and economic ties existing between Nepal and India since ancient times.

They underscored that Nepal and India should understand and honour each other’s concerns.

Nepal should always honour India’s security interest and should not undermine her concerns, remarked Prakash Sharan Mahat, Nepali Congress spokesperson.

Nepalese leaders have participated in the Indian Independence movement and in the same manner Indian leaders also extended support to Nepal’s democratic movement, said Janata Samajwadi Nepal president Upendra Yadav.

He also congratulated the people of India for driving their country towards a global power within a period of eight decades.

Deputy head of Indian Embassy, Rarkesh Pandey shed light on various aspects of Nepal-India relations at the programme chaired by NBFS president Prem Lashkery.

Vice President Parmananda Jha, Rastriya Prajatantra Party leader Pashupati Shamsher Rana, Rastriya Swotantra Party leader Swornim Wagley and former president of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries Bhawani Rana also congratulated the government and people of India on the 79th Independence Day. PTI SBP NPK NPK