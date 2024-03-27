Nepal-India Sanskrit Conclave to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing between two countries

Kathmandu, Mar 27 (PTI) A three-day Nepal-India International Sanskrit Conclave kicked off here on Wednesday to provide a common platform to Sanskrit scholars from both countries and facilitate the sharing of knowledge, experience and research findings among them.

The international conclave also aims to discuss global interest in Sanskrit and explore the impacts of the Sanskrit language on the cultural and education sectors of both countries, according to organisers.

As the Sanskrit language is rich in terms of knowledge and science, there is a need to intensify collaboration between Nepal and India to share its benefits with the global community, said Shakti Basnet, the Minister for Energy and Water Resources, while inaugurating the conference.

He stressed that preserving and promoting the Sanskrit language as a common asset of Nepal and India can help strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Sanskrit being the language of science and ancient knowledge can not only bind the two South Asian neighbours but also can convert both India and Nepal into global power, said Srinivas Barkhedi, the chancellor of Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwovidyalaya in Delhi.

Sanskrit scholars from India Suresh Prabhu and Shashi Prabha Kumar, Vice-chancellor of Nepal Sanskrit University Yadav Prakash Lamichhane, Sanskrit scholars from Nepal Kashinath Neupane and Prem Raj Neupane among others underlined the need for collaboration between Nepal and India for the preservation and expansion of Sanskrit language, literature and philosophy.

The international conference will discuss the contemporary global context where Sanskrit is becoming a subject of research and study, said a press release issued by Neeti Anusandhan Pratisthan, Nepal, the main organiser of the event.

The conference also aims to conduct a specialised study of the contributions made by Sanskrit to the cultural, spiritual and intellectual development of both Nepal and India and to conduct a thorough analysis of how Sanskrit can be used to conceptualise contemporary philosophical thinking.

“Senior professors, academicians and scholars from both Nepal and India through the presentation of their experience, knowledge and expertise will illuminate the participants during the conference,” said the organisers of the event being jointly organised by the Neeti Anushandhan Foundation of Nepal in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, and India Foundation, New Delhi.

The first Nepal-Indian Sanskrit Conference was organised in Dang district of Western Nepal in 1967.

More than 200 Sanskrit scholars, professors, government officials and students, including 30 participants from India, are taking part in the international Sanskrit Conclave that will also help Nepalese scholars to learn about Sanskrit activities in India and Indians to learn about Sanskrit activities being carried out in Nepal, according to Sanskrit language experts.

The conference will be instrumental in exploring the storage of vast knowledge in different fields in Nepal and India and sharing among them as common assets, the experts said.