Nepal intensifies vigilance in border areas to prevent infiltration

Kathmandu, May 7 (PTI) Nepal's paramilitary Armed Police Force has increased vigilance in the border areas to prevent infiltration in the country, amidst tensions between India and Pakistan, an official said on Wednesday.

The high alert has been sounded in the border areas with the new developments in the regional security scenario, said Shailendra Thapa, deputy spokesperson of the paramilitary force.

To prevent unauthorised infiltration in Nepal, the paramilitary force, which is responsible for maintaining security in the border area, intensified security patrols and exchange of information in coordination and collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal of India, he said.

Twenty-four-hour patrolling has been arranged from one border point to the other border point, he said.

A special order has been issued to all the units of APF to remain vigilant and control unauthorised entry in the border areas, Thapa said. PTI SBP ZH ZH