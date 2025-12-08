Nepal interim govt directs district admin offices to display list of 45 'Gen Z martyrs'

Kathmandu, Dec 8 (PTI) Nepal's interim government on Monday directed all district administration offices to display the names of 45 individuals, declared as "martyrs", who died during the Gen Z protests in September that led to the fall of the K P Sharma Oli-led government.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting, officials said.

Of the 76 people killed during the Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9, the Sushila Karki-led government last week recognised 45 as "martyrs". Their names were published in the Nepal Gazette on November 3.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal issued a circular instructing all 77 district administration offices to display the official list of the 45 martyrs at the office of the Chief District Officer (CDO), the officials said.

The Home Ministry has directed concerned authorities to ensure that the list is displayed at the CDO offices within three days.

Last week, the interim government also decided to observe September 8 as Gen Z Martyr Day.