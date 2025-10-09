Nepal interim govt reduces security cover of former prime ministers Oli, ‘Prachanda’

Kathmandu, Oct 9 (PTI) Nepal’s interim government of Sushila Karki on Thursday significantly reduced the number of personnel deployed in the security of two former prime ministers, K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Citing that they had been provided with security beyond the official standard, the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to withdraw a total of 61 security personnel deployed in the security of ousted prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chair Oli and former prime minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Prachanda.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal made the decision at the ministerial level, to recall 27 security personnel from Oli’s security team and 34 from Prachanda’s security, sources said.

Nepal Police have already received directives from the Home Ministry to recall the security personnel deployed above the official standard, sources added.

Oli resigned on September 9 after massive protests led by the ‘Gen Z’ group turned violent with at least 19 protesters shot dead during the police firing on September 8.

As violence continued, the total number of deaths during the two-day protests against the Oli government over corruption and a ban on social media reached 75.

Karki took oath on September 12 as the prime minister of the interim government.

Prachanda has served as the prime minister of the Himalayan country three times. His last term ended in July 2024 after he lost a vote of confidence in parliament. PTI SBP GSP GSP