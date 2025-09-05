Nepal land of thinkers and reformers: CJI Gavai

Kathmandu, Sep 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday described Nepal, the birth place of Lord Buddha, as the "cradle of thinkers and reformers, who challenged existing norms, inspired moral reflection and sought to transform society for the better.” CJI Gavai was addressing the Nepal–India Judicial Dialogue 2025 on recent jurisprudence and justice sector reforms organised by the Supreme Court of Nepal here.

“As the birth place of Lord Buddha, Nepal has been the cradle of thinkers and reformers who challenged existing norms, inspired moral reflection and sought to transform society for the better,” CJI Gavai said in his address as the keynote speaker.

He appreciated Nepal’s constitution on the ground that it guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women representatives in the Parliament.

Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Rawat said, “In the past two decades, Nepal has achieved significant improvement in justice delivery through human resource development, use of information technology and infrastructure development.” “The recent institutional reforms in the judiciary have helped Nepal secure a better position in the rule of law index which is a milestone in our commitment towards judiciary independence and integrity,” he pointed out.

CJI Gavai, who arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday, said, “The Supreme Court of India has also consistently emphasised that gender justice is an integral dimension of equality recognising that achieving substantive equality requires addressing the historical and structural, disadvantages facing women and ensuring their full participation in social, economic and political life.” Citing a recent verdict issued by the Supreme Court, he said “the court banned the practice of hand-pulled rickshaws as it violated the dignity of the rickshaw pullers.” “The court in this matter took cognisance of the financial impact such a decision would have on the rickshaw pullers and ordered their rehabilitation,” the CJI said.

“In today’s globalised world judiciaries are increasingly interconnected, making it essential for them to learn from one another’s experiences,” he pointed out.

Senior justice of Supreme Court Sapana Pradhan Malla, who also spoke on the occasion, highlighted the importance of climate justice in the modern world facing climate related disasters.

Earlier, the Indian Chief Justice, who is on a four day visit to Nepal, met his Nepalese counterpart Rawat here. They exchanged each other’s judicial experiences and ideas, according to sources at the Supreme Court.

The Indian chief justice also visited Pashupatinath temple and Bouddhanath stupa in Kathmandu and offered prayers on Friday.

Gavai is scheduled to pay a visit to Lumbini, the birth place of Lord Buddha, on Saturday.

He will return to India on Sunday wrapping up the four day visit to Nepal. PTI SBP NPK NPK