Nepal launches month-long health campaign against non-communicable diseases

Kathmandu, Feb 13 (PTI) The Nepal government has launched a nationwide month-long health campaign starting Thursday.

Launched by the Ministry of Health and Population, the campaign aims to generate awareness about the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in the Himalayan nation, according to officials.

As part of the campaign, free testing for hypertension, diabetes, renal function, and body mass index measurement will be provided at health facilities run by local governments.

Inaugurating a free health screening facility in Pokhara, Minister for Health and Population Pradeep Paudel expressed concern over the increasing number of patients with non-communicable diseases in the country. "If this graph continues, the expected results in the health sector would remain unmet," he said.

"It is warranted to implement a strategy to prevent citizens from illness," Paudel said, adding that the campaign aims to promote the government's policy for a preventive approach against diseases.

According to the government's data, the cases of diabetes and hypertension are rising in the country and the campaign is expected to address the situation.

“We hope this campaign will help people understand the growing threat of non-communicable diseases in our country,” said Dr Pomawati Thapa, chief of the Mental Health Section at the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division of the health ministry.

Studies show that non-communicable diseases are responsible for around 80 per cent of the total deaths, including deaths from injuries and accidents.

According to a 2019 study on the prevalence of non-communicable diseases by the Nepal Health Research Council, 71 per cent of total deaths at present were due to non-communicable diseases, and an additional eight per cent of deaths were linked to injuries.

Meanwhile, inoculation have been done for 70 per cent of the girls targeted in the ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign against the human papillomavirus (HPV) that causes cervical cancer.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 1,161,874 girls were vaccinated against HPV on Wednesday, the ninth day of the vaccination campaign. The vaccination campaign will run for two weeks.

As many as 16,88,768 girls aged 11–14 will be inoculated with a single dose of the vaccine during the from February 4 to February 18.