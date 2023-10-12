Nepal lawmaker asks govt to brief Parliament about PM Modi's visit to Gunji area

Kathmandu, Oct 12 (PTI) Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman and lawmaker Rabi Lamichhane on Thursday asked the government to brief Parliament about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gunji, the bordering area of Darchula district, which he claimed as part of the Nepalese territory.

Advertisment

Modi on Thursday visited the border village of Gunji where he interacted with locals and security personnel, and attended an exhibition of local products.

"We have learnt from news media and official sources that Prime minister of neighbouring country India Narendra Modi visited our territory,” Lamichhane said while speaking in the House of Representatives.

"When the Prime Minister of India reached Nepalese territory, our government did not welcome him, nor did it inform the Parliament,” he added.

Advertisment

Modi arrived in Kuti Gunji, which lies within Nepalese territory according to the new political map, endorsed by the Parliament, he added.

"The Indian Prime Minister has visited the Gunji area. This has been confirmed by the Chief District Officer of Darchula," Lamichhane said.

In June 2020, Nepal's Parliament approved a new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it.

After Nepal released the map, India criticised the move, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. PTI SBP ZH AKJ ZH ZH