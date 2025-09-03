Nepal lawmakers urge PM Oli to clarify alleged support for China's Global Security Initiative

Kathmandu, Sep 3 (PTI) Nepalese lawmakers on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli over China's claim that Nepal has expressed support for its Global Security Initiative (GSI), amid growing political concerns over Kathmandu's commitment to a non-aligned foreign policy.

Raising the issue in the House of Representatives, CPN-Unified Socialist parliamentarian Prakash Jwala asserted, "Nepal has never been part of any military strategy of major powers and should not engage in such frameworks in the future.” He warned that aligning with such frameworks would be “self-destructive and objectionable”.

“Nepal should not become entangled in security alliances of powerful countries. Our constitution mandates a non-aligned foreign policy,” Jwala underlined, reiterating that the country has so far remained outside strategic initiatives such as the US-led Indo-Pacific Strategy and the State Partnership Programme, as well as the GSI.

The controversy emerged after PM Oli's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 30 in China. After the meeting, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had reportedly issued a statement saying that Nepal had extended support to the GSI.

Nepal government officials had rejected the claim.

GSI is a China-led global security vision launched in 2022, which Beijing portrays as an alternative to US-led security frameworks.

Prime Minister Oli was in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. He returned to Nepal on Wednesday night.

Jwala demanded a direct response from PM Oli on the GSI issue.

Nepal's foreign policy is based on the principle of non-alignment and it has always distanced itself from any kind of military alliance, he underlined.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Dilendra Badu also raised the issue, seeking an official clarification from PM Oli on whether Nepal supported the GSI as mentioned by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in its statement.

Amid mounting pressure, the prime minister's economic advisor Yuvaraj Khatiwada denied that Nepal endorsed the GSI during the high-level talks between PM Oli and Chinese president Xi.

It is wrong to claim that Nepal has taken a position supporting GSI, he said.

Khatiwada, who was part of the official delegation to China, told the state-run National News Agency on Sunday that Kathmandu remains committed to its constitutionally mandated non-aligned foreign policy and did not align itself with any country’s security strategy during Oli's visit to China. PTI SBP SCY SCY