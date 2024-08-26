Nepal maintains balanced 'friendly' ties with India & China: PM Oli

Kathmandu, Aug 26 (PTI) Nepal maintains friendly relations with both India and China in a "balanced" manner, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Monday, underlining that occasional problems between neighbours are "natural" and can be resolved through "open dialogue".

Speaking at a book release function here, Oli said, "We don't allow our land to be used against any of our neighbours." He said the Himalayan nation maintains "good and friendly relations with both neighbours in a balanced manner by observing honesty and neutrality." The 72-year-old four-time prime minister said it is natural to occasionally have problems with neighbours. "We can resolve them through open dialogue," he said.

"The problem will not arise if we seek justifiable and appropriate solutions on the basis of facts and proofs by maintaining international obligations without elaborating on the matter much," Oli said while speaking as the chief guest at the book release function.

"We adhere to the principles of the United Nations and seek neutral and peaceful solutions to the problems," he said, asserting that it is not appropriate to always blame geopolitics for hiding internal weakness.

He also asked the Indian side to accept the report prepared by the Nepal-India Eminent Persons Group (EPG Report) which includes among other things the matter relating to the review of the Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950. He said it would facilitate dialogue to sort out border issues and other matters.

Recalling the signing of the Trade and Transit Treaty with China during his previous tenure as the prime minister, he said it was indeed a big achievement.

Oli, widely regarded as pro-China, saw the signing of the 2016 Transit and Transport Agreement (TTA) which gave the landlocked Himalayan country access to Chinese sea and land ports for its foreign trade. PTI SBP GRS AKJ GRS GRS