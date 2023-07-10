Nepal needs to further strengthen relations with India, China: FM Saud

Kathmandu, Jul 10 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Minister N P Saud on Monday underlined the need for further strengthening the Himalayan nation's ties with India and China as he asserted that the relations with one neighbour should not be compared with another.

Advertisment

"Both our neighbours are rising economic powers and their influence is increasing... Nepal enjoys a traditional friendship with both the neighbours," which needs to be further nurtured, Foreign Minister Saud said while speaking at the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives.

He said the relationship with one neighbour should not be compared with another neighbour, according to his office.

"So far as Nepal's relations with the neighbouring countries are concerned, we should not feel psychological pressure and we need to put our concern in a transparent manner," he added.

Advertisment

Nepal's relations with India are historical and special, he said, noting that "owing to our open border, two-third trade links and transit facilities, our relations with the southern neighbour holds significance." Saud said that Nepal is committed to the 'one-China' policy, and underscored the need that Nepal should not allow its territory to be used against its neighbours.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is planning an official visit to China in September, a bid by the senior Maoist leader to strike a balance in relations with both China and India.

This will be Prachanda's second foreign trip after assuming the office in December last year. Earlier, the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-M) leader last month visited India as his first foreign trip after assuming office for the third time.

Advertisment

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

"As far as Nepal’s development relations are concerned, our relations with the USA and European Union are important from a development perspective," he said.

He underscored the need for maximum mobilisation of development assistance with the US and EU member countries. He also informed the Parliamentary committee that the US-aided Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) will be implemented from August.

Advertisment

Nepal and the US had signed a deal to implement USD 500 million grant assistance to Kathmandu mainly for maintaining road quality and building cross-border transmission lines.

On the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) agreement signed between Nepal and China, the minister told the House Committee that it is not yet implemented and discussions are underway for its implementation.

China has been actively investing in Nepal in many infrastructure projects. PTI SBP ZH AKJ ZH ZH