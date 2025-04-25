Nepal observes 10th anniversary of 2015 earthquake

Kathmandu, Apr 25 (PTI) A 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal on Friday as the country was observing the 10th anniversary of the devastating 2015 temblor that killed more than 9,000 people.

The tremor with its epicentre at Phulpingkot of Sindhupalchowk district occurred at 11.57 am, according to the Earthquake Measurement and Monitoring Centre, Kathmandu.

Earlier, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude with its epicentre at Ranmamaikot had struck at 7.34 pm Thursday in Rukum of western Nepal.

In Kathmandu, while speaking at a programme to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2015 earthquake, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said, “We can build Nepal a safe country from the standpoint of natural disasters.” He instructed Disaster Risk Minimisation and Management Authority to focus on preparedness of disaster before it actually happens and to ensure that the future infrastructures are quake proof.

“We need to be careful so as to minimise possible damage from the effects of climate change as well,” he pointed out.

In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude quake damaged nearly 8,00,000 houses besides killing nearly 9,000 people, according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment Report, 2015. PTI SBP NPK NPK