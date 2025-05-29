Nepal observes 18th Republic Day amidst protests by pro-monarchists

Kathmandu: Nepal on Thursday observed the 18th Republic Day with two opposing political groups organising demonstrations for and against the federal democratic republic system established on May 28, 2008.

The government has mobilised around 6,000 security personnel, including hundreds of riot policemen, to prevent possible clashes between ruling CPN-UML and the pro-monarchist groups led by Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) at Ratnapark and Bhrikutimandap areas in the heart of the city.

Various groups, consisting of people wearing ethnic attire and cultural tableaux, gathered at Bhrikuti Mandap for the Republic Day celebrations organised by the CPN-UML on the occasion.

On the other hand, pro-monarchists led by the RPP organised a protest rally carrying the banners of former King Gyanendra’s picture, demanding the reinstatement of monarchy, the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state and the abolition of the republic system.

RPP chair Rajendra Lingden and senior party leaders, including Pashupati Shumsher Rana, Kamal Thapa and Prakash Chandra Lohani, participated in the protests.

The cultural and ethnic rallies organised by UML that started from Bhrikutimandap area at about 11 am with the participation of thousands of people converged into a peaceful public gathering at the Ratnapark area.

However, the anti-republican system demonstrations, organised by RPP and other pro-monarchists, started at around 2 pm and witnessed the participation of thousands of people. They went around different parts of the capital city shouting anti-government slogans, though the rally remained peaceful.

Meanwhile, the 18th Republic Day was observed across the country by organising various formal programmes. President Ramchandra Paudel, accompanied by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other senior government officials, attended a special ceremony organised at the Army Pavilion at Tundikhel Open Ground on the occasion.

The celebrations featured cultural dances and musical performances from various local bodies in the Kathmandu valley.

May 29 marks the historic announcement of the federal democratic republic in Nepal, made by the first meeting of the Parliament on Jestha 15, 2065 BS (May 28, 2008), which ended the 240-year-old monarchy. Since then, Jestha 15 has been observed annually as Republic Day across the country.

A high-security alert was sounded on Thursday to prevent any untoward incidents. Special security has been provided to key areas such as the Tribhuvan International Airport, the Parliament Building, the Signdurbar Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s residence at Baluwatar on the occasion.

Prime Minister Oli, on the occasion, said that the republic does not belong to any one party and its true owner is the people, stating that a democratic republic system of governance means the rule 'of the people, by the people and for the people.' He claimed that the country has witnessed far greater progress in education, communication, the transportation sector, industries, and infrastructure in just 17 years of its establishment than in 250 years of the monarchy, stressing that all should be united to build and strengthen the republic.