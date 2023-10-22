Nepal observes Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Dashain festival

Kathmandu, Oct 22 (PTI) Hindus across Nepal on Sunday observed Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of the 10-day-long Vijaya Dashami or Dashain festival, by worshipping goddess Durga.

This particular day of the Dashain festival is considered significant as according to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga gained her divine power on this day.

Devotees visited temples and offered prayers to the goddesses.

At various temples across the Kathmandu Valley, people performed prayers and offered sacrifices of animals. People also offered vegetables, fruits and coconuts to the goddess.

President Ramchandra Poudyal visited different Shaktipeethas, including Palanchowk Bhagawati in Kavrepalanchowk, Dakshinkali, Bhadrakali and Shobhabhagawati temples in Kathmandu.

Sarvojanin Durga Puja Committee, formed by the Indian community in Kathmandu, has organised a nine-day special Durga Puja celebration starting from October 20 in Kathmandu.

The committee has been organising Durga Puja celebrations along with chanting religious songs, dances and prayers every year for the last 46 years.