Nepal observes national day of mourning in honour of those killed in Gen Z protests

Kathmandu, Sep 17 (PTI) All government offices and educational institutions remained closed across Nepal on Wednesday as the country observed a national day of mourning in honour of those killed during Gen Z protests.

Candlelight vigils were held in several parts of Nepal, including Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu, where demonstrations were organised on September 8. All government offices and Nepali missions abroad flew the national flag at half-mast.

A charred body was recovered on Wednesday from a supermarket, which was set ablaze, taking the death toll from the violent protests to 74.

According to the Home Ministry, the Cabinet on Tuesday decided to mark September 17 as a public holiday.

"In memory of those who died during the protests organised by the Gen Z generation on September 8 and 9, the Government of Nepal has decided to observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday, September 17,” said a statement issued by the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

It has also been decided to build 'Gen-Z Memorial Park' in memory of those who lost their life in the protest, the Rising Nepal daily reported.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists led a candlelight vigil and moment of silence at Maitighar Mandala, where participants paid tribute to the deceased. Similarly, a candlelight vigil was held at the UN Building in Lalitpur, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sushila Karki had announced that those killed during the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 would be declared “martyrs”.

Houses of several political leaders, important government buildings, business establishments and shopping complexes were set on fire during the violent protests on September 8 and 9 that toppled the government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to Kathmandu, with an improved security situation. The movement of pedestrians and vehicles was seen on Wednesday on the streets of the national capital as usual.

As the festivals of Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali approach, people are busy shopping. The stores and shopping malls are filled with people, showing the signs of normalcy.

Meanwhile, to rebuild and move forward, several ministries in Nepal began assessing the damage caused during the Gen Z protests.

Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal and Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal inspected the federal parliament building at Nayabaneshwor to assess the damage.

At the site, the ministers held discussions with the staff and officials concerned regarding plans for reconstruction.

Ghising directed the government officials to clean the building and its surrounding areas as soon as possible.

Referring to the dozens of government offices that were burnt and hundreds of vehicles set on fire during the violent agitation, Ghising said: “We shouldn't leave the office premises looking shabby, let's do our work in the interior, but not let the exterior become unsightly. Let's make it nice as soon as possible.” “Damaged vehicles scattered around the Singha Durbar secretariat premises make it look unattractive. We should remove and manage them promptly to convey a positive message,” the minister said.

Police have also started collecting details of vehicles burnt during the agitation in Kathmandu. At least 121 four-wheelers and 158 two-wheelers were set on fire during the violent protests.

Also, the government extended by a month the deadline for tax submission for the business and industrial organisations that suffered damages during the violent protests.

Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal assured the private sector entrepreneurs that economic reforms would be undertaken with their support.

Khanal also assured that the government would take necessary steps to explore what tax concessions could be offered, sources said.