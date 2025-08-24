Nepal officially joins International Big Cat Alliance

Kathmandu, Aug 24 (PTI) Nepal has officially become a member of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). “Nepal has formally joined the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) by signing the Framework Agreement,” announced the IBCA on on Saturday.

The IBCA was established with a view to fostering international cooperation for conservation of seven big cats, including tiger, leopard and snow leopard.

With snow leopard, tiger and common leopard in its landscape, Nepal’s joining the IBCA will strengthen global collaboration for big cat conservation,” the IBCA said. The IBCA has “congratulated the Government of Nepal for this significant step towards shared ecologically significant step towards shared ecological security.” Nepal succeeded to almost triple its tiger population to 355 in 2022 (the latest census carried out so far) from a mere 121 in 2009. PTI SBP MNK MNK