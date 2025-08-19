Nepal partners with TikTok to promote tourism

Kathmandu, Aug 19 (PTI) Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Tuesday signed a deal with social media platform TikTok to promote its landscape, cultural heritage, and adventure experience among a global audience.

The deal was signed in the presence of Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Deepak Pandey, said a press release issued by the board during a programme on Tuesday.

“The initiative focuses on #LifetimeExperiences, a creator-led campaign that will feature a dedicated in-app experience designed to help travellers discover the country’s must-see destinations and hidden gems,” the press release added.

As per the agreement, NTB and TikTok will work jointly with both local and globally renowned travel creators, inviting and supporting them to explore Nepal and document their journeys through captivating short-form videos that showcase the country’s beauty and culture to audiences worldwide.

“The partnership between NTB and TikTok will certainly help explore Nepal’s tourism potential as it will amplify Nepal’s presence in the global arena,” Pandey said.

“By combining TikTok’s global reach with our country’s immersive and transformative experiences, we are confident that this partnership will inspire more travellers to choose Nepal for their preferred travel destination,” said Deepak Raj Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of NTB.

Nepal offers some of the most awe-inspiring natural landscapes and cultural encounters on the planet, and we are excited to partner with the NTB to showcase the country’s nature, cultural heritage and warm hospitality to the world,” said Ferdous Mottakin, Head of Public Policy South Asia at TikTok. PTI SBP RD RD RD