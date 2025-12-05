Nepal PM holds meeting with Gen Z, political party representatives focusing on elections

Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday held an interaction with representatives of political parties, officials of the Election Commission and Gen Z group focusing on preparations for the general election next year.

The discussion mainly focused on the issues pertinent to preparation for the House of Representatives (HoR) election slated for March 5, according to Prime Minister Office's sources.

The joint meeting held at the PM's official residence at Baluwatar was attended by officials of the Election Commission, leaders of major political parties including Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and Nepali Communist Party, Gen Z representatives and chiefs of security agencies.

They mainly discussed issues relating to election preparation, security arrangement and environment for election, according to PM Karki's secretariat.

Besides PM Karki and ministers, the meeting was attended by acting chief election commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, general secretary of Nepali Congress Gagan Thapa, UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel and RSP leader Shishir Khanal.

In September, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister following the Gen Z movement that forced PM Oli to resign from the top executive post.

The president then dissolved the House of Representatives as per the prime minister's recommendation and announced fresh elections to be held on March 5 next year.