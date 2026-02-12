Nepal PM Karki calls for intensifying security ahead of next month's election

Kathmandu, Feb 12 (PTI) Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday instructed security agencies to be vigilant against those who may disturb the environment in the country ahead of next month’s elections.

She urged the security agencies to remain alert against possible “illusive activities” that may be carried out through social media or any other medium.

Karki also said there is no other alternative to the election to find a way out from the current situation.

Appreciating the efforts of various security agencies for working towards the election preparation, the prime minister directed them to carry out their works in a more coordinated and effective manner.

The prime minister said this while taking stock of the election preparations and security situation in the Koshi province after her tour to Solukhumbu and Bhojpur districts of the province on Thursday.

She also held discussions with security chiefs and officials of the province regarding the election preparation and the law-and-order situation.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has issued a statement restricting any type of demonstration, rally, gathering, protest or public meeting in the Tribhuvan International Airport premises and surrounding areas for one month effective from Thursday.

Assembly of more than five people in the surrounding areas of the airport has also been restricted, reads the notice.

The notice comes at a time when former King Gyanendra is returning to Kathmandu on March 1, after his personal visit to Jhapa district in Koshi province and there is a possibility of his supporters gathering at the airport premises on the pretext of welcoming him to show strength.

Nepal's around 18.9 million eligible voters will exercise their voting rights on March 5, to elect 165 House of Representatives members through the direct voting (first past the post) system and 110 members through proportional voting.

The Lower House of Parliament has in total 275 lawmakers. There are altogether 18,903,689 eligible voters for the March election, including 915,119 newly registered voters as compared to the last parliamentary election in 2022.

The general elections were necessitated after deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the president dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date.