Nepal PM Karki discusses poll preparations with Election Commission

Kathmandu, Sept 23 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Tuesday discussed preparations for the general elections with the Election Commission officials.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led Gen Z protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives at the recommendation of Prime Minister Karki and announced March 5 as the date for conducting fresh elections.

During the meeting that took place at the Office of the Prime Minister in Singha Durbar, Prime Minister Karki and a delegation led by acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari exchanged views on necessary legal amendments, election management, resource mobilisation, and other related issues, according to officials.

Law Minister Anil Kumar Sinha, who also attended the meeting, told reporters that discussions centred on identifying and addressing any issues that could obstruct election preparations.

Talking to the media after the meeting, EC Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai described it as a preliminary dialogue with the government regarding the preparations for the general elections.

Both the government and the Election Commission agreed that the fresh election must be conducted on time as mandated. The EC is committed to holding a free and impartial election while maintaining cost-effectiveness, he said.

The EC has requested the government to amend the Voter Registration Act, 2073 BS, and ensure the resources necessary to conduct the election on the announced date.

As of now, the number of people eligible for voting, who have completed 18 years, is estimated to be 1,81,68,000.

However, with the announcement of the fresh election for March 5, 2026, legal provisions must be made to reopen voter registration, said an official at the Election Commission.