Nepal: PM Karki, ex-PMs Oli, Dueba, 'Prachanda' vow to create conducive election environment

Kathmandu, Dec 23 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki, former prime ministers and leaders of three major political parties, Sher Bahadur Deuba, K P Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Tuesday vowed to create a "conducive" atmosphere for the March 5 general election.

This was the first meeting between the top political leaders and Prime Minister Karki after the formation of the caretaker government as a result of the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9 led to the collapse of the Oli-led government.

The joint meeting, held at President Ramchandra Paudel's initiative, discussed the latest political situation in the Himalayan nation and the upcoming general election.

It was attended by the president, Prime Minister Karki, former prime minister and Nepali Congress President Deuba, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chair and ousted prime minister Oli and former prime minister and coordinator of Nepali Communist Party "Prachanda".

The top leaders agreed to create a conducive atmosphere for the upcoming general election, according to the president's press advisor Kiran Pokharel.

They also agreed to convene a meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar soon to conduct a thorough discussion for creating a conducive election environment, according to the President's office.

During the meeting, the president said that the election was announced as a way out of the serious and sensitive situation that had developed in the country after the Gen Z movement.

So it is the duty of us all to make the upcoming election a success, keeping in mind the serious situation of the country, he was quoted as saying.

The president "urged the three top leaders and the Prime Minister to make the March 5 election a success as the election was an appropriate alternative to come out of the current complex situation of the country." PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS