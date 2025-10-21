Nepal PM Karki meets political leaders to discuss general elections

Kathmandu, Oct 21 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki, for the first time since the formation of the caretaker government last month, met with representatives of major political parties on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the general elections and security issues.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar was attended by prominent leaders of several political parties of the dissolved House of Representatives, sources said.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister last month after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Karki sought cooperation from all the political parties in conducting free and fair elections. The leaders urged the government to create a conducive environment for elections.

Karki assured that the interim government is working in accordance with the law. “We will not go out of the spirit of the Gen Z movement,” she said.

“We will act through proper procedures and within the law. We are working according to the mandate given to us. Elections will be held, and investigations into corruption are progressing,” she added.

Nepal's top electoral body has already announced March 5, 2026, as the date for the House of Representatives election.

During the discussion, representatives of those injured in the youth-led Gen Z movement last month advised the government to take firm action against the corrupt politicians.

The 18-member delegation of the injured, led by Rupin Khadka, demanded that the government born out of revolution should take revolutionary steps.

“Those we protested against are still free. What is stopping the government from arresting them? Is it the rules or the constitution?” Khadka asked.

Those present from the government side included PM Karki, Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Agriculture Minister Madan Pariyar, and Minister for Communications & Information Technology Jagadish Kharel.

Gagan Kumar Thapa and Prakash Sharan Mahat from the Nepali Congress; Shankar Pokharel and Pradip Gyawali from the CPN UML; Barsha Man Pun and Pampha Bhusal from the CPN (Maoist Centre); Swarnim Wagle and Sobhita Gautam from the Rastriya Swatantra Party; Rajendra Pandey and Prakash Jwala from the CPN (Unified Socialist); Rajendra Gurung and Mohan Shrestha from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party; Upendra Yadav and Prakash Adhikari from the Janata Samajbadi Party, among others, attended the meeting. PTI SBP ZH ZH