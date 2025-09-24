Nepal PM Karki meets President Paduel, discusses election & security

Kathmandu, Sep 24 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Wednesday met President Ramchandra Paudel to discuss matters relating to the timely conduct of the general elections next year.

The prime minister's meeting with President Paudel at the President House, Sheetal Niwas, comes a day after the prime minister discussed preparations for the general election with the Election Commission officials here.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following violent protests by youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

President Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives at Karki's recommendation and announced March 5 as the date for conducting fresh elections.

“During the meeting with Paudel, Karki discussed the current political and security situation, the upcoming House of Representatives election on March 5, 2026 and the security situation prevailing in the country,” sources close to the President's Office said.

On Tuesday, Karki exchanged views on necessary legal amendments, election management, resource mobilisation, and other related issues during the meeting with acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari.

Law Minister Anil Kumar Sinha, who also attended the meeting, told reporters that discussions centred on identifying and addressing any issues that could obstruct election preparations.

As of now, the number of people eligible for voting, who have completed 18 years, is estimated to be 1,81,68,000. However, with the announcement of a fresh election, legal provisions must be made to reopen voter registration, an official at the Election Commission has said. PTI SBP NPK NPK