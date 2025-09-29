Nepal PM Karki says govt committed to timely election

Kathmandu, Sep 29 (PTI) Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday said her interim government is committed to holding the general elections on the scheduled time.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following violent protests by a youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

In a message on the occasion of Bada Dashain, Karki on Monday assured that the elections for the House of Representatives will be held on time, according to the Himalayan Times newspaper.

Bada Dashain, also known as 'Vijaya Dashami, is one of Nepal's most widely-celebrated Hindu festivals.

Extending her greetings on the occasion, Prime Minister Karki wished peace, happiness, and prosperity to all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad.

In his message, President Ramchandra Paudel appealed for holding the elections on the scheduled date.

Paudel called on citizens to maintain calm and support the continuity of both the government and parliament.

"Let the scheduled election be held on time, and let everyone remain calm and extend the necessary support and cooperation to ensure the continuity of a parliament and government chosen by the people, to resolve all types of problems facing the nation, to achieve quick relief from the current situation, and to work for the welfare of the entire nation. May Goddess Durga provide strength for this," the president said.

President Paudel also wished for peace, stability, good governance, and prosperity for the country.

On September 23, Prime Minister Karki met President Paudel to discuss matters relating to the timely conduct of the general elections. Soon after the meeting, Paudel issued an ordinance related to an amendment to the voter registration act, paving the way for the names of new voters to be registered ahead of the March 2026 general election.

President Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives at Karki’s recommendation and announced March 5 as the date for conducting fresh elections.

At present, Nepal has 1,81,68,000 eligible voters for the upcoming parliamentary elections.