Nepal PM Karki says those involved in violence during ‘Gen Z’ protest will be brought to justice

Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday said that those involved in violence and destruction across the country during the anti-government protests last week will be brought to justice.

Karki, 73, who assumed office at the newly-built Home Ministry building at Singhdurbar Secretariat in Kathmandu at around 11 am, also announced that those who were killed during the ‘Gen Z’ protest will be declared “martyrs” and provided one million Nepalese rupees.

The former chief justice was appointed the caretaker prime minister by President Ramchandra Paudel on the recommendation of the Gen Z group, which overthrew the K P Sharma Oli government through a two-day protest on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of secretaries and senior government officials soon after assuming office, Prime Minister Karki said that those involved in the violence and destruction of public and private property will be brought to justice.

She said that the arson and vandalism during the protests of September 9 was “pre-planned” and the Gen-Z protesters were not involved in such activities.

“The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act. This was carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished,” she said.

She also instructed Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal to arrange for the repair of the destroyed police posts across the country.

As the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhdurbar Secretariat was set on fire during the two-day agitation, the newly-constructed building for the Home Ministry within the Singhdurbar complex will be used as the Prime Minister’s Office.

The agitation, which began on Monday against a government ban on social media, quickly expanded into a larger campaign reflecting public anger over corruption and perceived apathy of the political class.

K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Aryal informed that the death toll during the agitation has reached 72, including three policemen. It includes 59 protesters and 10 prisoners, he said. PTI SBP GSP GSP