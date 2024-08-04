Nepal PM Oli bats for expansion of waterways and railways to boost connectivity with India

Kathmandu, Aug 4 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli on Sunday highlighted the importance of developing the nation's waterways and railways, emphasising the potential for enhanced connectivity with India.

In an annual progress review meeting of the Department of Road under the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Oli directed civil servants to draft a plan for operating steamer services from Hanumannagar, near the Indian border, to Triveni and Devghat.

Despite the existence of a law permitting steamer services in Nepal since 1970, such infrastructure has not been utilised, which is unfortunate, he said.

Emphasising that waterway transport is a cost-effective method for moving goods and people, Oli directed the officials to workout a plan to operate steamers in the country very soon.

"We should establish a port, a customs office and establish visa centre at Hanumannagar for the purpose," he said.

In addition to waterways, Oli stressed the need to expand Nepal's railway services and called for the addition of two railway lines to the existing Janakpur-Kurtha railway line.

Oli also proposed the development of an East-West railway line in Nepal, which he said could also benefit Indian nationals travelling from Guwahati (Assam) to Delhi and Siliguri (West Bengal) to Haridwar via Nepal.

If underground train services in Kathmandu are not feasible, Oli suggested the alternative of a sky rail.

The prime minister emphasised that transport sector projects should prioritise public benefit, time efficiency, and traveller safety.