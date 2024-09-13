Nepal PM Oli condoles Yechury's demise

Kathmandu, Sep 13 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday condoled the demise of CPI(M) veteran Sitaram Yechury and said his wisdom, humility and unwavering dedication to the people will never be forgotten.

Yechury (72) died at AIIMS here on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

Oli said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Yechury.

"I had the honour of meeting him on several occasions," he said in a post on X.

"A steadfast supporter of our democratic movement, his wisdom, humility, and unwavering dedication to the people will never be forgotten. I pay tribute to him, and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and the CPI(M). Farewell, dear comrade," he said.