Nepal PM Oli embarks on maiden official visit to China on December 2

Kathmandu, Nov 29 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will pay his maiden official visit to China from December 2 to 5 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday as it announced his schedule.

The 72-year-old Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) leader will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya.

Oli has chosen to visit China for his maiden visit breaking the tradition of visiting India as the first destination after assuming the post of prime minister for the fourth time, one-and-a-half-year ago.

“PM Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Qiang and exchange views on matters of mutual interest,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Oli will also meet the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in China, Zhao Leji.

Oli is scheduled to address the Nepal-China Business Forum, which is being jointly hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, the China Council for Promotion of International Trade and the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the ministry, the delegation led by PM Oli consists of Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, PM's Chief Adviser Bishnu Rimal, PM's Economic and Development Adviser Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada, members of parliament, high-level government officials, representatives from the private sector and media persons.

Oli will return on December 5 wrapping up the four-day visit. PTI SBP GSP GSP