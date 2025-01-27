Nepal PM Oli emphasises coalition cooperation amid opposition allegations

Kathmandu, Jan 27 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday emphasised full cooperation between the ruling coalition parties -- Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML -- in ensuring political stability and development in the Himalayan nation.

Oli's remarks came amid allegations from opposition parties of internal differences within the ruling coalition and concerns about the government's longevity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the administrative building of Suryavinayak Municipality in Bhaktapur, he asserted that the current government has the full backing of its coalition partner, the Nepali Congress.

Oli, who is also the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), reaffirmed his party's commitment to supporting future governments led by the Nepali Congress, as per the power-sharing agreement signed last year.

As per the agreement, Oli will hand over the power to Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba after leading the government for two years.

In July last year, Oli told the parliament that he will "lead the government for the next two years and Deuba will lead the election government for the remaining (one-and-a-half year) period".

Later in the evening, the prime minister convened a meeting of senior leaders from the ruling coalition at his official residence in Baluwatar. The discussion focused on preparations for the upcoming winter session of parliament and strategies to enhance government performance.

The meeting was attended by key leaders, including Nepali Congress president Deuba, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, NC vice president Purna Bahadur Khadka, Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal president Mahantha Thakur, Nagarik Unmukti Party president Ranjita Shrestha, and Janamat Party president C K Raut.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, and Janamat Party are all part of the ruling coalition.

During the meeting, Oli stressed the importance of prioritising service delivery, accelerating development projects, and expediting the formulation of laws. The government must prioritise bills related to service delivery, he said.

The meeting also discussed its strategy to deal with the opposition parties during the winter session of the parliament. PTI SBP SCY SCY