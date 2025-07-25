Nepal PM Oli inspects drought hit Madhesh province, pledges to install 500 deep bores

Kathmandu, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday announced immediate installation of 500 deep boring water systems in Madhesh to address the ongoing water crisis in the drought-hit province in southern Nepal.

PM Oli made the announcement for 500 deep boring systems while speaking at the inaugural of a bridge over the Bighi river in Matihani municipality in Mahottari district in the Terai plains, according to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, PM Oli had conducted an aerial inspection of the drought-hit areas in Madhesh province, which was declared a disaster-hit zone for a period of three months through a cabinet decision on July 23.

Addressing the programme, Oli said that much of the land appeared dry during his aerial inspection and pledged to hold discussions and coordinate efforts with the stakeholders for earliest resolution to the ongoing drought in the province.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to ensure drinking water and irrigation facilities in all eight districts of the province.

The prolonged lack of rainfall in the province has resulted in a severe shortage of drinking water and inadequate irrigation facilities throughout the region.

Only 33 per cent of land in the province witnessed paddy plantation against Nepal's average of 70 per cent in the current monsoon season, officials said.

The head of the provincial government vowed to introduce a special programme to support those directly affected by water scarcity including farmers. PTI SBP NPK NPK