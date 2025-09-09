Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli resigns amid massive anti-government protests

Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government prortests rocking the country, officials said.

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.

At least 19 people were killed during the violent protests on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites.

Following the protests, the government revoked the ban last night.