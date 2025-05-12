Nepal PM Oli thanks India-Pakistan for stopping military actions

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday thanked India and Pakistan for reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions, saying Lord Buddha's message of peace and non-violence is more relevant today.

"Lord Buddha's teachings and his message of peace and non-violence are more relevant today at a time when we are facing conflicts around us," Oli said while speaking at an event held on the occasion of the 2569th Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha.

"A few days ago in our neighbourhood, tensions had escalated between India and Pakistan, but now the conflict has ceased," he said.

"I want to thank both India and Pakistan for the same," Oli said.

"I have been saying from the beginning that tension should not escalate... the conflict should not turn into a war," Oli said, adding that he also talked to both sides.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor last week in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese citizen.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Oli said the doctrine of the founder of Buddhism is useful and relevant for world peace and humanity.

He offered prayer at the idol of Buddha at Lumbini, where hundreds of people, including Buddhist monks, scholars, political leaders, students and peace lovers had gathered.

In Kathmandu, people offered prayers at Swayambhunath and Boudhanath stupas to observe Buddha Purnima. Gyanmala Bhajan group organised a programme of devotional songs in praise of Lord Buddha on the occasion.