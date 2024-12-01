Nepal PM Oli to begin 4-day visit to China on Monday to strengthen bilateral ties

Kathmandu, Dec 1 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will embark on a four-day official visit to China on Monday to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Oli is visiting Beijing at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

During the visit from December 2-5, Prime Minister Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and hold bilateral talks with premier Li to discuss matters of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.

“The prime minister will also meet Zhao Leji, Chair of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. He will be a keynote speaker at an event to be held in Peking University in Beijing,” it said.

Oli will also address the Nepal-China Business Forum, which will be jointly hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, the China Council for Promotion of International Trade and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Accompanying the prime minister will be his spouse, Radhika Shakya, and a high-profile delegation, including Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, PM's Chief Adviser Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Economic and Development Adviser Yuba Raj Khatiwada, members of parliament, senior government officials, private sector representatives, and media personnel.

The delegation is scheduled to return to Nepal on December 5. PTI SBP SCY SCY