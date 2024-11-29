Nepal PM Oli to embark on maiden official visit to China on Dec 2

Kathmandu, Nov 29 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing from December 2 to 5, his maiden visit to any neighbouring country in this term.

Oli will be breaking with the usual practice of Nepali prime ministers making India their first destination in the neighbourhood after assuming charge, except former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who visited China ahead of India in 2008.

Announcing Oli's schedule, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the 72-year-old Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) leader is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“PM Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. He will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Qiang and exchange views on matters of mutual interest,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Oli will also meet the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in China, Zhao Leji.

After assuming the post of prime minister for the fourth time in July this year, Oli has chosen to visit China for his maiden foreign visit breaking the tradition of visiting India as the first destination.

Oli is scheduled to address the Nepal-China Business Forum, which is being jointly hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, the China Council for Promotion of International Trade and the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the ministry, the delegation led by PM Oli will consists of Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, PM's Chief Adviser Bishnu Rimal, PM's Economic and Development Adviser Yuba Raj Khatiwada among others.

Deuba left for China on Thursday for preparing ground for Oli's visit.

Oli, who will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya, will return on December 5 wrapping up the four-day visit. PTI SBP GSP NPK NPK