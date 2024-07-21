Nepal PM Oli to handover power to Deuba after two years under coalition deal

Kathmandu, Jul 21 (PTI) Nepal's new Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday for the first time revealed the details of his party's secret seven-point deal with the Nepali Congress under which he will hand over the power to Sher Bahadur Deuba, the leader of his coalition partner, after leading the government for two years.

Tabling his proposal seeking a vote of confidence in Parliament, Oli disclosed the deal reached two weeks ago between his Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist–Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress -- the largest party in the House of Representatives -- to topple Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led coalition.

“As per the seven-point agreement, I will lead the government for the next two years and Nepali Congress president Deuba will lead the election government for the remaining (one and a half year) period," Oli said while addressing the House of Representatives.

To form a national consensus government for maintaining political stability in the country, checking corruption and maintaining good governance, amendment of the Constitution for bringing political stability, and increasing economic activity were among the features of the agreement reached between the two large parties in the House of Representatives.

Until now the seven-point agreement reached between 78-year-old Deuba and Oli, 72, remained secret, creating suspicion even in the minds of several ruling party leaders.

Earlier, Nepali Congress general secretary Gagan Thapa has also demanded Oli to make public the deal in Parliament.

Oli, the veteran Communist leader was sworn in on Monday as the Himalayan nation's prime minister for the fourth time after Prachanda lost a vote of confidence in Parliament. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with 21 other members of the Cabinet. PTI SBP NSA NSA NSA