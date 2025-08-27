Nepal PM Oli to leave for China on Saturday to attend SCO Summit

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will travel to China on Saturday for a five-day visit during which he will attend the SCO Summit and a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

PM Oli is also scheduled to visit India, tentatively two weeks after his trip to China.

The Prime Minister will pay a visit to China from Aug 30 to Sept 3 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, the Foreign Ministry here said in a release on Wednesday.

PM Oli will "attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War," it said.

During his visit, Oli will meet President Xi in Tianjin. He will address the SCO Plus Summit in Tianjin on September 1.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Oli will also meet some world leaders, the release added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu are some of the prominent leaders who will attend the SCO summit.

Oli will meet the Vice President of China, Han Zheng, in Beijing.

The PM’s delegation will include Education Minister Raghuji Pant, Minister for Tourism and Culture Badri Pandey and other high-ranking officials. Oli's spouse, Radhika Shakya, will also accompany him.

He will return to Kathmandu on September 3. PTI SBP ZH ZH