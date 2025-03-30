Nepal PM Oli to travel to Thailand to attend BIMSTEC Summit

Kathmandu, Mar 30 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will travel to Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC Summit, which is being held in quake-hit Bangkok, his office said on Sunday.

This will be Prime Minister Oli's first visit to Thailand after assuming office. Oli will leave for Thailand on Tuesday.

Oli is paying the five-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thailand will host the 6th Summit of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) from April 1-5.

On Sunday, Oli discussed with the former prime minister, former foreign ministers and foreign affairs experts various issues relating to his upcoming visit, according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

During the discussion held at the Prime Minister's Office, they advised the Prime Minister to take maximum benefit from the visit, especially in areas of economic development, connectivity, energy, tourism promotion and cultural exchanges.

The Prime Minister will utilize the suggestions received from experts in maximizing national interest and also stress the need for activating the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and Non-aligned Movement, his office said.

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, killing more than 1,600 people. PTI SBP ZH ZH