Nepal PM Oli to visit USA on his first foreign trip

Kathmandu, Sep 6 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will be embarking on his maiden foreign visit to the USA to take part in the UN General Assembly, breaking the tradition of visiting a neighbouring country first.

The date of his departure has not yet been announced.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Oli on Thursday endorsed his visit to the USA, government-run Gorkhapatra daily reported quoting a senior cabinet minister.

The 79th UN General Assembly will be held in New York from September 10 to 28.

Oli, who took charge as the prime minister for the fourth time on July 15, was supposed to visit Thailand in the first week of September to attend the BIMSTEC Summit (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

However, after the Summit was postponed following the political developments in Bangladesh and Thailand, Oli canceled his visit to Bangkok.

“Prime Minister Oli's visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly has been fixed. He is scheduled to address the Summit of the Future event during the General Assembly, which is scheduled to take place on September 22-23,” Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sharad Singh Bhandari told Gorkhapatra.

Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Rana will also accompany the Prime Minister during the visit. PTI SBP NPK NPK